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ASIC
Alle Products
Clocks and timing solutions
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ESD and surge protection devices
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Automotive Ethernet
Automotive Ethernet
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- Automotive Ethernet PHY for in-vehicle networking
- Automotive Ethernet Switches for in-vehicle networking
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High reliability
High reliability
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- Defense
- High-reliability custom services
- NewSpace
- Space
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Isolation
Isolation
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- Digital isolators
- Isolated industrial interface
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Memories
Memories
- Überblick
- Embedded flash IP solutions
- Flash+RAM MCP solutions
- F-RAM (Ferroelectric RAM)
- NOR flash
- nvSRAM (non-volatile SRAM)
- PSRAM – Pseudostatic RAM
- Radiation hardened and high-reliability memories
- SRAM (static RAM)
- Wafer and die memory solutions
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Microcontroller
Microcontroller
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- 32-bit FM Arm® Cortex® Microcontroller
- 32-bit AURIX™ TriCore™ microcontroller
- 32-bit PSOC™ Arm® Cortex® microcontroller
- 32-bit TRAVEO™ T2G Arm® Cortex® microcontroller
- 32-bit XMC™ industrial microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M
- Legacy microcontroller
- Motor control SoCs/SiPs
- Sensing controllers
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Power
Power
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- AC-DC power conversion
- Automotive conventional powertrain ICs
- Class D audio amplifier ICs
- Contactless power and sensing ICs
- DC-DC converters
- Diodes and thyristors (Si/SiC)
- Gallium nitride (GaN)
- Gate driver ICs
- IGBTs – Insulated gate bipolar transistors
- Intelligent power modules (IPM)
- LED driver ICs
- Motor drivers
- MOSFETs
- Power modules
- Power supply ICs
- Protection and monitoring ICs
- Silicon carbide (SiC)
- Smart power switches
- Solid state relays
- Wireless charging ICs
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RF
RF
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- Antenna cross switches
- Antenna tuners
- Bias and control
- Coupler
- Driver amplifiers
- Rad hard microwave and RF
- Low noise amplifiers (LNAs)
- RF diode
- RF switches
- RF transistors
- Wireless control receiver
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Security and smart card solutions
Security and smart card solutions
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- Calypso® products
- CIPURSE™ products
- Contactless memories
- OPTIGA™ embedded security solutions
- SECORA™ security solutions
- Security controllers
- Smart card modules
- Smart solutions for government ID
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Sensor technology
Sensor technology
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- ToF 3D image sensors
- Current sensors
- Gas sensors
- Inductive position sensors
- MEMS microphones
- Pressure sensors
- Radar sensors
- Magnetic position sensors
- Magnetic speed sensors
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Small signal transistors and diodes
Small signal transistors and diodes
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- Bipolar transistors
- Diodes
- Small signal/small power MOSFET
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Transceivers
Transceivers
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- Automotive transceivers
- Control communication
- Powerline communications
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Universal Serial Bus (USB)
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
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- USB 2.0 peripheral controllers
- USB 3.2 peripheral controllers
- USB hub controllers
- USB PD high-voltage microcontrollers
- USB-C AC-DC and DC-DC charging solutions
- USB-C charging port controllers
- USB-C Power Delivery controllers
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Wireless connectivity
Wireless connectivity
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- AIROC™ Automotive wireless
- AIROC™ Bluetooth® and multiprotocol
- AIROC™ connected MCU
- AIROC™ Wi-Fi + Bluetooth® combos
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Automotive Ethernet
Automotive Ethernet PHY for in-vehicle networking
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Automotive Ethernet
Automotive Ethernet Switches for in-vehicle networking
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High reliability
Defense
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- Commercial off-the-shelf (COTs) memory portfolio
- Defense memory portfolio
- High-reliability power conversion and management
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High reliability
High-reliability custom services
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High reliability
NewSpace
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- NewSpace memory portfolio
- Radiation tolerant power
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High reliability
Space
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- Rad hard microwave and RF
- Radiation hardened power
- Space memory portfolio
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Isolation
Isolated industrial interface
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Memories
F-RAM (Ferroelectric RAM)
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Memories
NOR flash
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- Parallel NOR flash
- SEMPER™ NOR flash family
- SEMPER™ X1 LPDDR flash
- Serial NOR flash
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Memories
Radiation hardened and high-reliability memories
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Memories
SRAM (static RAM)
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Microcontroller
32-bit FM Arm® Cortex® Microcontroller
- Überblick
- FM0+ 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M0+ microcontroller (MCU) families
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FM3 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU) families
- Überblick
- FM3 CY9AFx1xK series Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9AFx1xL/M/N series Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9AFx2xK/L series Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9AFx3xK/L series ultra-low leak Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9AFx4xL/M/N series low power Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9AFx5xM/N/R series low power Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9AFxAxL/M/N series ultra-low leak Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9BFx1xN/R high-performance series Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9BFx1xS/T high-performance series Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9BFx2xJ series Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9BFx2xK/L/M series Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
- FM3 CY9BFx2xS/T series Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller (MCU)
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FM4 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4 microcontroller (MCU) families
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- FM4 CY9BFx6xK/L high-performance series Arm® Cortex®-M4F microcontroller (MCU)
- FM4 CY9BFx6xM/N/R high-performance series Arm® Cortex®-M4F microcontroller (MCU)
- FM4 S6E2C high-performance series Arm® Cortex®-M4F microcontroller (MCU)
- FM4 S6E2G series connectivity Arm® Cortex®-M4F microcontroller (MCU)
- FM4 S6E2H high-performance series Arm® Cortex®-M4F microcontroller (MCU)
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Microcontroller
32-bit AURIX™ TriCore™ microcontroller
- Überblick
-
32-bit TriCore™ AURIX™ – TC2x
- Überblick
- AURIX™ family – TC21xL
- AURIX™ family – TC21xSC (wireless charging)
- AURIX™ family – TC22xL
- AURIX™ family – TC23xL
- AURIX™ family – TC23xLA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC23xLX
- AURIX™ family – TC264DA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC26xD
- AURIX™ family – TC27xT
- AURIX™ family – TC297TA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC29xT
- AURIX™ family – TC29xTT (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC29xTX
- AURIX™ TC2x emulation devices
-
32-bit TriCore™ AURIX™ – TC3x
- Überblick
- AURIX™ family - TC32xLP
- AURIX™ family – TC33xDA
- AURIX™ family - TC33xLP
- AURIX™ family – TC35xTA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC36xDP
- AURIX™ family – TC37xTP
- AURIX™ family – TC37xTX
- AURIX™ family – TC38xQP
- AURIX™ family – TC39xXA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC39xXX
- AURIX™ family – TC3Ex
- AURIX™ TC37xTE (emulation devices)
- AURIX™ TC39xXE (emulation devices)
- 32-bit TriCore™ AURIX™ – TC4x
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Microcontroller
32-bit PSOC™ Arm® Cortex® microcontroller
- Überblick
- PSOC™ 4 Arm® Cortex®-M0/M0+
- PSOC™ 4 HV Arm® Cortex®-M0+
- PSOC™ 5 LP Arm® Cortex®-M3
- PSOC™ 6 Arm® Cortex®-M4/M0+
- PSOC™ Multitouch Touchscreen Controller
- PSOC™ Control C3 Arm® Cortex®-M33
- PSOC™ Automotive 4: Arm® Cortex®-M0/M0+
- PSOC™ Edge Arm® Cortex® M55/M33
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Microcontroller
32-bit TRAVEO™ T2G Arm® Cortex® microcontroller
- Überblick
- 32-bit TRAVEO™ T2G Arm® Cortex® for body
- 32-bit TRAVEO™ T2G Arm® Cortex® for cluster
Alle Products
Microcontroller
32-bit XMC™ industrial microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M
- Überblick
- 32-bit XMC1000 industrial microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M0
- 32-bit XMC4000 industrial microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M4
- XMC5000 Industrial Microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M4F
- 32-bit XMC7000 Industrial Microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M7
Alle Products
Microcontroller
Legacy microcontroller
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- Legacy 32-bit MCU
- Legacy 8-bit/16-bit microcontroller
- Other legacy MCUs
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Microcontroller
Motor control SoCs/SiPs
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Microcontroller
Sensing controllers
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Power
AC-DC power conversion
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- AC-DC integrated power stage - CoolSET™
- AC-DC PWM-PFC controller
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Power
Automotive conventional powertrain ICs
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Power
Class D audio amplifier ICs
Alle Products
Power
Contactless power and sensing ICs
Alle Products
Power
DC-DC converters
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Power
Diodes and thyristors (Si/SiC)
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- Bridge rectifiers & AC switches
- CoolSiC™ Schottky diodes
- Diode bare dies
- Silicon diodes
- Thyristor / Diode Power Modules
- Thyristor soft starter modules
- Thyristor/diode discs
Alle Products
Power
Gallium nitride (GaN)
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Power
Gate driver ICs
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- Automotive gate driver ICs
- EiceDRIVER™ SiC MOSFET gate driver ICs
- Isolated Gate Driver ICs
- Gate driver ICs for GaN HEMTs
- High side gate drivers
- Level-Shift Gate Driver ICs
- Low-Side Drivers
- Transformer Driver ICs
Alle Products
Power
IGBTs – Insulated gate bipolar transistors
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Power
LED driver ICs
- Überblick
- AC-DC LED driver ICs
- Ballast IC
- DC-DC LED driver IC
- LED dimming interface IC
- Linear LED driver IC
- LITIX™ - Automotive LED Driver IC
- NFC wireless configuration IC with PWM output
- VCSEL driver
Alle Products
Power
Motor drivers
- Überblick
- BLDC motor drivers
- BDC motor drivers
- Stepper & servo motor drivers
- Motor drivers with MCU
- Bridge drivers with MOSFETs
- Gate driver ICs
Alle Products
Power
MOSFETs
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- Automotive MOSFET
- Dual MOSFETs
- MOSFET (Si & SiC) Modules
- N-channel depletion mode MOSFET
- N-channel MOSFETs
- P-channel MOSFETs
-
Silicon carbide CoolSiC™ MOSFETs
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- Silicon Carbide MOSFET modules
- Silicon carbide MOSFET discretes
- Silicon carbide MOSFETs bare dies
- 400 V / 440 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 650 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 750 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 1200 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 2000 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 2300 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 3300 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 1700 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- Small signal/small power MOSFET
Alle Products
Power
Power modules
- Überblick
- IGBT modules
- MOSFET (Si & SiC) Modules
- Intelligent power modules (IPM)
- Diodes and thyristors (Si/SiC)
- Automotive IGBT and CoolSiC™ MOSFET modules
- High density power modules
Alle Products
Power
Power supply ICs
- Überblick
- Automotive transceivers
- Linear Voltage Regulators for Automotive Applications
- OPTIREG™ PMIC
- OPTIREG™ switcher
- OPTIREG™ System Basis Chips (SBC)
Alle Products
Power
Silicon carbide (SiC)
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Power
Smart power switches
- Überblick
- eFuse
- High-side switches
- Low-side switches
- Multichannel SPI Switches & Controller
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Power
Solid state relays
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RF
Rad hard microwave and RF
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RF
Low noise amplifiers (LNAs)
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RF
RF diode
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RF
RF transistors
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Security and smart card solutions
Contactless memories
Alle Products
Security and smart card solutions
OPTIGA™ embedded security solutions
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Security and smart card solutions
SECORA™ security solutions
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Security and smart card solutions
Security controllers
Alle Products
Security and smart card solutions
Smart card modules
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Security and smart card solutions
Smart solutions for government ID
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Sensor technology
ToF 3D image sensors
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Sensor technology
Gas sensors
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- CO2 sensors
- H2 sensors
- Refrigerants sensors
Alle Products
Sensor technology
Pressure sensors
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Sensor technology
Radar sensors
- Überblick
- Radar sensors for automotive
- Radar sensors for IoT
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Sensor technology
Magnetic position sensors
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Small signal transistors and diodes
Bipolar transistors
Alle Products
Small signal transistors and diodes
Diodes
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Transceivers
Automotive transceivers
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB 2.0 peripheral controllers
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB 3.2 peripheral controllers
- Überblick
- EZ-USB™ CX3 MIPI CSI2 to USB 3.0 camera controller
- EZ-USB™ FX10 & FX5N USB 10Gbps peripheral controller
- EZ-USB™ FX20 USB 20 Gbps peripheral controller
- EZ-USB™ FX3 USB 5 Gbps peripheral controller
- EZ-USB™ FX3S USB 5 Gbps peripheral controller with storage interface
- EZ-USB™ FX5 USB 5 Gbps peripheral controller
- EZ-USB™ SD3 USB 5 Gbps storage controller
- EZ-USB™ SX3 FIFO to USB 5 Gbps peripheral controller
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB hub controllers
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB PD high-voltage microcontrollers
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB-C AC-DC and DC-DC charging solutions
- Überblick
- EZ-PD™ CCG3 USB type-C port controller PD
- EZ-PD™ CCG3PA USB-C and PD
- EZ-PD™ CCG3PA-NFET USB-C PD controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG7x consumer USB-C Power Delivery & DC-DC controller
- EZ-PD™ PAG1: power adapter generation 1
- EZ-PD™ PAG2: Power Adapter Generation 2
- EZ-PD™ PAG2-PD USB-C PD Controller
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB-C Power Delivery controllers
- Überblick
- EZ-PD™ ACG1F one-port USB-C controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG2 USB Type-C port controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG3PA Automotive USB-C and Power Delivery controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG4 two-port USB-C and PD
- EZ-PD™ CCG5 dual-port and CCG5C single-port USB-C PD controllers
- EZ-PD™ CCG6 one-port USB-C & PD controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG6_CFP and EZ-PD™ CCG8_CFP Dual-Single-Port USB-C PD
- EZ-PD™ CCG6DF dual-port and CCG6SF single-port USB-C PD controllers
- EZ-PD™ CCG7D Automotive dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG7S Automotive single-port USB-C PD solution with a DC-DC controller + FETs
- EZ-PD™ CCG8 dual-single-port USB-C PD
- EZ-PD™ CMG1 USB-C EMCA controller
- EZ-PD™ CMG2 USB-C EMCA controller with EPR
Alle Products
Wireless connectivity
AIROC™ Bluetooth® and multiprotocol
Alle Products
Wireless connectivity
AIROC™ Wi-Fi + Bluetooth® combos
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Health and lifestyle
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Smart home and building
Smart home and building
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Defense applications
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Data center power solutions
AI and data center
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Server rack power management
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ADAS & autonomous driving
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Automotive
Automotive body electronics & power distribution
Automotive
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Automotive
Automotive LED lighting systems
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Automotive
Chassis control & safety
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Automotive
Electric vehicle drivetrain system
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Automotive BMS
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EV thermal management system
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In-vehicle infotainment & HMI
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Automotive
Light electric vehicle solutions
Automotive
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Communications
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Communications
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Communications
Telecommunications infrastructure
Communications
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Consumer electronics
Power adapters and chargers
Consumer electronics
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Consumer electronics
Mobile device and smartphone solutions
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Consumer electronics
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Consumer electronics
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Consumer electronics
Semiconductor solutions for home entertainment applications
Consumer electronics
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Health and lifestyle
Healthcare
Health and lifestyle
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Health and lifestyle
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Health and lifestyle
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Battery energy storage (BESS)
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EV charging
Industrial
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High voltage solid-state power distribution
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Industrial
Industrial automation
Industrial
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Industrial motor drives and controls
Industrial
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Power transmission and distribution
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Digital health
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Robotics
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Renewables
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Renewables
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Renewables
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Security solutions
Government identification
Security solutions