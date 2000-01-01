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Alle Products
ASIC
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Clocks and timing solutions
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ESD and surge protection devices
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Automotive Ethernet
- Überblick
- Automotive Ethernet PHY for in-vehicle networking
- Automotive Ethernet Switches for in-vehicle networking
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High reliability
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- Defense
- High-reliability custom services
- NewSpace
- Space
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Isolation
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- Digital isolators
- Isolated industrial interface
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Memories
- Überblick
- Embedded flash IP solutions
- Flash+RAM MCP solutions
- F-RAM (Ferroelectric RAM)
- NOR flash
- nvSRAM (non-volatile SRAM)
- PSRAM – Pseudostatic RAM
- Radiation hardened and high-reliability memories
- SRAMs (Static Random Access Memory)
- Wafer and die memory solutions
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Microcontroller
- Überblick
- AURIX™ TriCore™ MCUs
- PSOC™ MCUs
- TRAVEO™ T2G MCUs
- XMC™ MCUs
- Legacy MCUs
- MOTIX™ motor control SoCs/SIPs
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Power
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- AC-DC power conversion
- Automotive conventional powertrain ICs
- Class D audio amplifier ICs
- Contactless power and sensing ICs
- DC-DC converters
- Diodes and thyristors (Si/SiC)
- eFuses
- Gallium nitride (GaN)
- Gate Driver ICs
- IGBTs – Insulated gate bipolar transistors
- Intelligent power modules (IPM)
- JFETs
- LED driver ICs
- Motor drivers
- MOSFETs
- Power modules
- Power supply ICs
- Protection and monitoring ICs
- Silicon carbide (SiC)
- Smart power switches
- Solid state relays and isolators
- Wireless charging ICs
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RF
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- Antenna cross switches
- Antenna tuners
- Bias and control
- Coupler
- Driver amplifiers
- Rad hard microwave and RF
- Low noise amplifiers (LNAs)
- RF diode
- RF switches
- RF transistors
- Wireless control receiver
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Security and smart card solutions
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- Calypso® products
- CIPURSE™ products
- Contactless memories
- OPTIGA™ embedded security solutions
- SECORA™ security solutions
- Security controllers
- Smart card modules
- Smart solutions for government ID
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Sensor technology
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- ToF 3D image sensors
- Current sensors
- Gas sensors
- Inductive position sensors
- MEMS microphones
- Pressure sensors
- Radar sensors
- Magnetic position sensors
- Magnetic speed sensors
- Capacitive sensors
- Temperature sensors
- Battery sensors
- Digital X-ray
- Computed tomography
- Sensor interface ASICs
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Small signal transistors and diodes
- Überblick
- Bipolar transistors
- Diodes
- Small signal/small power MOSFET
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Transceivers
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- Automotive transceivers
- Control communication
- Powerline communications
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Universal Serial Bus (USB)
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- USB 2.0 peripheral controllers
- USB 3.2 peripheral controllers
- USB hub controllers
- USB PD high-voltage microcontrollers
- USB-C AC-DC and DC-DC charging solutions
- USB-C charging port controllers
- USB-C Power Delivery controllers
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Wireless connectivity
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- AIROC™ Automotive wireless
- AIROC™ Bluetooth® and multiprotocol
- AIROC™ connected MCU
- AIROC™ Wi-Fi + Bluetooth® combos
- AIROC™ Ultra-Wide Band Solutions
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Automotive Ethernet
Automotive Ethernet PHY for in-vehicle networking
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Automotive Ethernet
Automotive Ethernet Switches for in-vehicle networking
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High reliability
Defense
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- Commercial off-the-shelf (COTs) memory portfolio
- Defense memory portfolio
- High-reliability power conversion and management
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High reliability
High-reliability custom services
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High reliability
NewSpace
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- NewSpace memory portfolio
- Radiation tolerant power
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High reliability
Space
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- Rad hard microwave and RF
- Radiation hardened power
- Space memory portfolio
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Isolation
Isolated industrial interface
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Memories
F-RAM (Ferroelectric RAM)
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Memories
NOR flash
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- Parallel NOR flash
- SEMPER™ NOR flash family
- SEMPER™ X1 LPDDR flash
- Serial NOR flash
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Memories
Radiation hardened and high-reliability memories
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Memories
SRAMs (Static Random Access Memory)
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Microcontroller
AURIX™ TriCore™ MCUs
- Überblick
-
32-bit TriCore™ AURIX™ – TC2x
- Überblick
- AURIX™ family – TC21xL
- AURIX™ family – TC21xSC (wireless charging)
- AURIX™ family – TC22xL
- AURIX™ family – TC23xL
- AURIX™ family – TC23xLA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC23xLX
- AURIX™ family – TC264DA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC26xD
- AURIX™ family – TC27xT
- AURIX™ family – TC297TA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC29xT
- AURIX™ family – TC29xTT (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC29xTX
- AURIX™ TC2x emulation devices
-
32-bit TriCore™ AURIX™ – TC3x
- Überblick
- AURIX™ family - TC32xLP
- AURIX™ family – TC33xDA
- AURIX™ family - TC33xLP
- AURIX™ family – TC35xTA (ADAS)
- AURIX™ family – TC36xDP
- AURIX™ family – TC37xTP
- AURIX™ family – TC37xTX
- AURIX™ family – TC38xQP
- AURIX™ family – TC39xXA (ADAS)
- TC39xXX/XP
- AURIX™ family – TC3Ex
- AURIX™ TC37xTE (emulation devices)
- AURIX™ TC39xXE (emulation devices)
- 32-bit TriCore™ AURIX™ – TC4x
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Microcontroller
PSOC™ MCUs
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- PSOC™ 4 Arm® Cortex®-M0/M0+
- PSOC™ 4 HV Arm® Cortex®-M0+
- PSOC™ 5 LP Arm® Cortex®-M3
- PSOC™ 6 Arm® Cortex®-M4/M0+
- PSOC™ Multitouch Touchscreen Controller
- PSOC™ Control C3 Arm® Cortex®-M33
- PSOC™ Automotive 4: Arm® Cortex®-M0/M0+
- PSOC™ Edge Arm® Cortex® M55/M33
- PSOC™ Control C1 Arm® Cortex®-M0
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Microcontroller
TRAVEO™ T2G MCUs
- Überblick
- 32-bit TRAVEO™ T2G Arm® Cortex® for body
- 32-bit TRAVEO™ T2G Arm® Cortex® for cluster
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Microcontroller
XMC™ MCUs
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- 32-bit XMC1000 industrial microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M0
- 32-bit XMC4000 industrial microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M4
- XMC5000 Industrial Microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M4F
- 32-bit XMC7000 Industrial Microcontroller Arm® Cortex®-M7
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Microcontroller
Legacy MCUs
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- Legacy 32-bit MCU
- Legacy 8-bit/16-bit microcontroller
- Other legacy MCUs
- 32-bit FM Arm® Cortex® Microcontroller
- Sensing controllers
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Microcontroller
MOTIX™ motor control SoCs/SIPs
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Power
AC-DC power conversion
- Überblick
- AC-DC integrated power stage - CoolSET™
- AC-DC PWM and PFC controller
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Power
Automotive conventional powertrain ICs
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Power
Class D audio amplifier ICs
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Power
Contactless power and sensing ICs
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Power
DC-DC converters
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Power
Diodes and thyristors (Si/SiC)
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- Bridge rectifiers & AC switches
- CoolSiC™ Schottky diodes
- Diode bare dies
- Silicon diodes
- Thyristor / Diode Power Modules
- Thyristor soft starter modules
- Thyristor/diode discs
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Power
eFuses
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Power
Gallium nitride (GaN)
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- GaN bidirectional switches
- GaN smart
- GaN transistors (GaN HEMTs)
- GaN with integrated driver
- GaN bare dies
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Power
Gate Driver ICs
- Überblick
- Automotive gate driver ICs
- Gate Driver ICs for GaN HEMTs
- Gate Driver ICs for SiC MOSFETs
- Half-Bridge Gate Driver ICs
- High-Side Gate Driver ICs
- Isolated Gate Driver ICs
- Level-Shift Gate Driver ICs
- Low-Side Gate Driver ICs
- Three-Phase Gate Driver ICs
- Transformer Driver ICs
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Power
IGBTs – Insulated gate bipolar transistors
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Power
Intelligent power modules (IPM)
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Power
JFETs
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Power
LED driver ICs
- Überblick
- AC-DC LED driver ICs
- Ballast IC
- DC-DC LED driver IC
- LED dimming interface IC
- Linear LED driver IC
- LITIX™ - Automotive LED Driver IC
- NFC wireless configuration IC with PWM output
- VCSEL driver
Alle Products
Power
Motor drivers
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- BLDC motor drivers
- BDC motor drivers
- Stepper & servo motor drivers
- Motor drivers with MCU
- Bridge drivers with MOSFETs
- Gate Driver ICs
Alle Products
Power
MOSFETs
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- Automotive MOSFET
- Dual MOSFETs
- MOSFET (Si & SiC) Modules
- N-channel depletion mode MOSFET
- N-channel MOSFETs
- P-channel MOSFETs
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Silicon carbide CoolSiC™ MOSFETs
- Überblick
- Silicon Carbide MOSFET modules
- Silicon carbide MOSFET discretes
- Silicon carbide MOSFETs bare dies
- 400 V / 440 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 650 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 750 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 1200 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 2000 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 2300 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 3300 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- 1700 V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs
- Small signal/small power MOSFET
Alle Products
Power
Power modules
- Überblick
- IGBT modules
- MOSFET (Si & SiC) Modules
- Intelligent power modules (IPM)
- Diodes and thyristors (Si/SiC)
- Automotive IGBT and CoolSiC™ MOSFET modules
- High density power modules
Alle Products
Power
Power supply ICs
- Überblick
- Automotive transceivers
- Linear voltage regulators for automotive applications
- OPTIREG™ PMIC
- OPTIREG™ switcher
- OPTIREG™ System Basis Chips (SBC)
Alle Products
Power
Silicon carbide (SiC)
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Power
Smart power switches
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- High-side switches
- Low-side switches
- Multichannel SPI Switches & Controller
- Automotive eFuses
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Power
Solid state relays and isolators
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RF
Rad hard microwave and RF
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RF
Low noise amplifiers (LNAs)
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RF
RF diode
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RF
RF transistors
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Security and smart card solutions
Contactless memories
Alle Products
Security and smart card solutions
OPTIGA™ embedded security solutions
Alle Products
Security and smart card solutions
SECORA™ security solutions
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- SECORA™ Blockchain security solutions
- SECORA™ ID Key security solutions
- SECORA™ ID security solutions
- SECORA™ Pay Bio security solutions
- SECORA™ Pay Green security solutions
- SECORA™ Pay security solutions
- SECORA™ Connect Solutions
- SECORA™ Wallet and SECORA™ Token Requestor
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Security and smart card solutions
Security controllers
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Security and smart card solutions
Smart card modules
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Security and smart card solutions
Smart solutions for government ID
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Sensor technology
ToF 3D image sensors
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Sensor technology
Gas sensors
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- CO2 sensors
- H2 sensors
- Refrigerants sensors
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Sensor technology
Pressure sensors
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Sensor technology
Radar sensors
- Überblick
- Radar sensors for automotive
- Radar sensors for IoT
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Sensor technology
Magnetic position sensors
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Sensor technology
Magnetic speed sensors
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Small signal transistors and diodes
Bipolar transistors
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Small signal transistors and diodes
Diodes
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Transceivers
Automotive transceivers
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Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB 2.0 peripheral controllers
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Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB 3.2 peripheral controllers
- Überblick
- EZ-USB™ CX3 MIPI CSI2 to USB 3.0 camera controller
- EZ-USB™ FX10 & FX5N USB 10Gbps peripheral controller
- EZ-USB™ FX20 USB 20 Gbps peripheral controller
- EZ-USB™ FX3 USB 5 Gbps peripheral controller
- EZ-USB™ FX3S USB 5 Gbps peripheral controller with storage interface
- EZ-USB™ FX5 USB 5 Gbps peripheral controller
- EZ-USB™ SD3 USB 5 Gbps storage controller
- EZ-USB™ SX3 FIFO to USB 5 Gbps peripheral controller
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB hub controllers
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB PD high-voltage microcontrollers
- Überblick
- EZ-PD™ PMG1-B1 Battery Charge Controller with USB-C PD MCU
- EZ-PD™ PMG1-S0 high-voltage MCU with USB-C and PD
- EZ-PD™ PMG1-S1 high-voltage MCU with USB-C and PD
- EZ-PD™ PMG1-S2 high-voltage MCU with USB PD
- EZ-PD™ PMG1-S3 high-voltage MCU with USB-C & PD
- EZ-PD™ PMG1-B2 Battery Charge Controller with USB-C PD MCU
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB-C AC-DC and DC-DC charging solutions
- Überblick
- EZ-PD™ CCG3 USB type-C port controller PD
- EZ-PD™ CCG3PA USB-C and PD
- EZ-PD™ CCG3PA-NFET USB-C PD controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG7x consumer USB-C Power Delivery & DC-DC controller
- EZ-PD™ PAG1: power adapter generation 1
- EZ-PD™ PAG2: Power Adapter Generation 2
- EZ-PD™ PAG2-PD USB-C PD Controller
Alle Products
Universal Serial Bus (USB)
USB-C Power Delivery controllers
- Überblick
- EZ-PD™ ACG1F one-port USB-C controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG2 USB Type-C port controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG3PA Automotive USB-C and Power Delivery controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG4 two-port USB-C and PD
- EZ-PD™ CCG5 dual-port and CCG5C single-port USB-C PD controllers
- EZ-PD™ CCG6 one-port USB-C & PD controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG6_CFP and EZ-PD™ CCG8_CFP Dual-Single-Port USB-C PD
- EZ-PD™ CCG6DF dual-port and CCG6SF single-port USB-C PD controllers
- EZ-PD™ CCG7D Automotive dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller
- EZ-PD™ CCG7S Automotive single-port USB-C PD solution with a DC-DC controller + FETs
- EZ-PD™ CCG8 dual-single-port USB-C PD
- EZ-PD™ CMG1 USB-C EMCA controller
- EZ-PD™ CMG2 USB-C EMCA controller with EPR
Alle Products
Wireless connectivity
AIROC™ Bluetooth® and multiprotocol
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Wireless connectivity
AIROC™ Wi-Fi + Bluetooth® combos
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Wireless connectivity
AIROC™ Ultra-Wide Band Solutions
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Suchwerkzeuge
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Technologie
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Produktinformationen
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