Infineon and AWL-Electricity partner to improve wireless power with gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors

Munich, Germany – 10 October 2024 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a world semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, today announced a partnership with Canada-based AWL-Electricity Inc., a pioneer in MHz resonant capacitive coupling power transfer technology. Infineon provides AWL-E with CoolGaN™ GS61008P allowing the development of advanced wireless power solutions, enabling new ways to solve power challenges in various industries.

The partnership combines Infineon's cutting-edge gallium nitride (GaN) technology with AWL-E's innovative MHz resonant capacitive coupling power transfer system, achieving industry-benchmark wireless power efficiencies. Infineon’s GaN transistor technology offers highest efficiency and highest power density while operating at highest switching frequencies. This enables AWL-E to increase its system lifetime, reduces downtime and operating costs, and improves ease-of-use for consumers. In the automotive sector, the technology enables a new level of interior experiences and seat dynamics. In industrial systems, it provides near-unconstrained levels of design freedom, such as for automated guided vehicles or robotic applications. Additionally, the technology allows for a fully sealed system design, eliminating the need for charging ports which contributes to reducing global consumption of batteries.

“With our partner approach we prove once more the ability to unlocking the full system-level benefits of Infineon’s CoolGaN technology, enabling compactness and efficiency,” said Falk Herm, Global Partnership & Ecosystem Management at Infineon’s Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) Division at Infineon. “The combination of AWL-E and Infineon’s complementary capabilities demonstrates how the features of GaN, namely operating at MHz frequencies, change the paradigm of what can be done with power transistors, driving greener and better performing products.”

“Infineon uniquely brings you into their family with a recognition that a strong ecosystem ultimately solves today's power needs,” said Francis Beauchamp-Verdon, Co-founder, VP and Business Development Director at AWL-E. “Infineon's GaN transistors, eval boards, and partner opportunities have boosted acceptance of our GaN-based MHz power coupling systems.”

Infineon is a leader in the power semiconductor market and currently the only manufacturer mastering all power technologies while offering the broadest product and technology portfolio of silicon (such as SJ MOSFETs, IGBTs), silicon carbide (such as Schottky diodes and MOSFETs) and gallium-nitride-based (e-mode HEMT) devices, covering bare die, discretes, and modules.

To learn more about Infineon's GaN technology, click here. For demonstration of the novel technology, check out our partner testimonial video here or find further information at upcoming OktoberTech™ Silicon Valley.

About AWL-Electricity

AWL-Electricity is a Canadian-based technology company pioneering the field of wireless electricity, offering innovative solutions that allow devices to operate without the need for traditional wired connections. The company serves a diverse range of clients across multiple sectors, including consumer electronics, industrial automation, and healthcare. The company's groundbreaking solutions optimize processes and solve existing power transfer problems, enabling industries to reach their full potential.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com/partners

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

Follow us: X - Facebook - LinkedIn

About Infineon Partner Program

The Infineon Partner Program is a carefully selected global ecosystem of qualified companies, offering knowledge and experience to enable and implement Infineon products. Infineon’s Associated, Preferred, and Premium Partners help both our customers in delivering strong and trustworthy solutions for new technologies and use cases.