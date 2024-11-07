Infineon und Stellantis treiben gemeinsam Innovationen in der Energieumwandlung und -verteilung für die nächste Generation von Fahrzeugarchitekturen voran

Die Zusammenarbeit hat zum Ziel, die Kosten, die Energieeffizienz, das Fahrerlebnis und die Reichweite von Fahrzeugen deutlich zu verbessern

Die Unternehmen haben Liefer- und Kapazitätsreservierungen für PROFET™ Leistungsschalter und Siliziumkarbid (SiC) CoolSiC™ Halbleiter unterzeichnet

Die skalierbaren Produktionskapazitäten von Infineon erfüllen die Marktnachfrage nach Automotive- Halbleiterlösungen

Amsterdam, Niederlande und München – 7. November 2024 – Stellantis N.V. und die Infineon Technologies AG werden gemeinsam an der Stromversorgungsarchitektur für Elektrofahrzeuge von Stellantis arbeiten. Das gaben beide Unternehmen heute bekannt. Damit soll das Ziel von Stellantis unterstützt werden, eine saubere, sichere und erschwingliche Mobilität für alle zu ermöglichen. Zu diesem Zweck haben die Unternehmen wichtige Liefer- und Kapazitätsvereinbarungen unterzeichnet, die die Grundlage für die geplante Zusammenarbeit bei der Entwicklung der nächsten Generation von Stromversorgungsarchitekturen bilden:

Smarte Leistungsschalter PROFET™ von Infineon, die herkömmliche Sicherungen ersetzen, den Aufwand für den Kabelbaum reduzieren und es Stellantis ermöglichen, als einer der ersten Automobilhersteller ein intelligentes Strommanagement einzuführen.

Siliziumkarbid (SiC)-Halbleiter, die Stellantis bei der Standardisierung seiner Leistungsmodule unterstützen, die Leistung und Effizienz von Elektrofahrzeugen verbessern und so die Kosten senken.

Mikrocontroller AURIX TM für die erste Generation der Software-Architektur STLA Brain.

Stellantis und Infineon arbeiten außerdem daran, ihre Zusammenarbeit durch die Einrichtung eines gemeinsamen Power Labs zu erweitern, um für die nächste Generation softwaredefinierter Fahrzeuge von Stellantis skalierbare und intelligente Stromversorgungsarchitektur zu definieren.

„Wie in unserem Strategieplan Dare Forward 2030 verankert, sichern wir die Versorgung mit wichtigen Halbleiterlösungen. Diese benötigen wir, um den Übergang in eine elektrifizierte Zukunft voranzutreiben und innovative E/E-Architekturen für unsere Plattformen der nächsten Generation zu nutzen“, sagt Maxime Picat, Chief Purchasing and Supplier Quality Officer von Stellantis.

„Infineon erweitert mit diesen Vereinbarungen seine Kooperation und Innovationspartnerschaft mit Stellantis“, sagt Peter Schiefer, Präsident der Automotive-Division von Infineon. „Als weltweit führender Anbieter von Halbleitern für die Automobilindustrie bringen wir unsere Produkt-zu-System-Expertise und unsere zuverlässige Elektronik ein. Unsere Halbleiter treiben die Dekarbonisierung und Digitalisierung der Mobilität voran. Sie steigern die Effizienz von Autos und ermöglichen softwaredefinierte Architekturen, die das Nutzererlebnis deutlich verbessern.“

Mit der bezüglich der Kosten weltweit wettbewerbsfähigsten SiC-Fabrik in Kulim (Malaysia), der bevorstehenden 300-Millimeter-„Smart Power Fab“ in Dresden und dem Joint Venture mit TSMC und Partnern (ESMC) sowie begleitenden Liefervereinbarungen mit Foundry-Partnern ist Infineon in der Lage, die Marktnachfrage nach Automotive- Halbleiterlösungen zu bedienen. Nach Angaben des Marktforschungsunternehmens TechInsights ist Infineon bereits die weltweite Nummer eins bei Automotive-Mikrocontrollern mit einem Marktanteil von rund 29 Prozent am weltweiten Markt für Automotive-Mikrocontroller. [1]

Über Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Mailand: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) ist einer der weltweit führenden Automobilhersteller. Das Unternehmen zielt darauf ab, allen Menschen eine saubere, sichere und erschwingliche Freiheit der Mobilität anzubieten. Stellantis ist vor allem für das einzigartige Portfolio an ikonischen und innovativen Marken bekannt: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move und Leasys. Stellantis setzt seinen mutigen Strategieplan „Dare Forward 2030" um. Dieser ebnet den Weg zum ehrgeizigen Ziel, bis 2038 ein Mobility-TechUnternehmen mit Netto-Null-CO2-Emissionen zu werden – mit einer Kompensation der verbleibenden Emissionen im einstelligen Prozentbereich – und gleichzeitig einen Mehrwert für alle Stakeholder zu schaffen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.stellantis.com.

